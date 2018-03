A charity is warning parents about the “high-risk” situation of falling asleep with their baby on their chest.

Lullaby Trust, an organisation providing expert advice on safer sleep for babies, said this position can increase the risk of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) by up to 50 times.

SIDS - sometimes known as ‘cot death’ – is the sudden, unexpected and unexplained death of an apparently healthy baby.

“Sleeping on a sofa or in an armchair with your baby is one of the most high-risk situations for them,” a spokesperson told HuffPost UK.

“Not only is there the risk of accidents or suffocation but it can increase the risk of SIDS by up to 50 times.”