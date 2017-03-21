Actress Evanna Lynch, known for her role as Luna Lovegood in Harry Potter, has turned her focus to cooking vegan treats.
The 25-year-old animal activist has teamed up with peta2 - the youth program at PETA - to inspire younger generations to adopt a vegan diet. And what better way to do so than by “veganising her favourite Hogwarts recipes”?
Lynch shared vegan recipes based on classics such as chocolate frogs, pumpkin pasties and butterbeer. And they look absolutely divine.
Chocolate Frogs
You will need:
:: 1/2 16-oz. bag vegan dark chocolate chips
:: 1/2 16-oz. bag vegan semi-sweet chocolate chips
:: Or just 1 16-oz. bag of your favourite vegan chocolate chips
Method:
:: Place the chocolate chips in a shallow, microwavable bowl.
:: Heat in the microwave for 30 seconds. Stir. Heat for another 30 seconds.
:: Repeat until the chocolate is mostly melted. Stir until melted and smooth.
:: Pour into frog-shaped moulds and place in the freezer for two hours.
Butterybeer
You will need:
:: 3/4 cup apple juice or cider
:: 1 tsp. vegan butter, melted
:: 1/4 tsp. cinnamon
:: 1/8 tsp. nutmeg
:: 1 pinch ginger
:: 1/4 cup nondairy milk or creamer or 1 scoop vegan ice cream
:: Extra cinnamon (for garnish)
Method:
:: Pour the apple juice or cider into a large mug.
:: In a small bowl, whisk together the vegan butter, cinnamon, nutmeg, and ginger, then pour into the mug and stir well.
:: Top with the nondairy milk or creamer or the vegan ice cream.
:: Sprinkle with cinnamon.
Pumpkin Pasties
You will need:
:: 1 packet vegan crescent rolls
:: 1/2 16-oz. can pumpkin purée
:: 1/4 cup sugar
:: 1/2 tsp. nutmeg
:: 1/2 tsp. cinnamon
Method:
:: Preheat the oven to 350°F.
:: Roll out the crescent roll dough, then cut in half.
:: Mix together the pumpkin, sugar, nutmeg, and cinnamon. Spread over the bottom half of each square of dough, then fold the top half over the filling. Press the edges together with a fork to seal.
:: Place the pasties on a baking sheet and bake for 10 to 12 minutes, or until golden brown.
:: Remove from the oven and cool for 3 to 5 minutes.