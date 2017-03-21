Actress Evanna Lynch, known for her role as Luna Lovegood in Harry Potter, has turned her focus to cooking vegan treats.

The 25-year-old animal activist has teamed up with peta2 - the youth program at PETA - to inspire younger generations to adopt a vegan diet. And what better way to do so than by “veganising her favourite Hogwarts recipes”?

Lynch shared vegan recipes based on classics such as chocolate frogs, pumpkin pasties and butterbeer. And they look absolutely divine.

Chocolate Frogs