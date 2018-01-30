Lupita Nyong'o Led The Celebration Of Bold Colour At The Black Panther Premiere

The actors and attendees at the Black Panther premiere made it their goal to be unmissable on the red carpet.
The vibrant colours, shapes and strength shown through the sartorial choices, felt apt at a time where socially and in Hollywood, things can seem to be unsteady.
Lupita Nyong’o
The Oscar-winning actor stole the limelight with this Pantone’s 2018 colour of the year Versace gown and purse. From her hair, to the neckline of the dress to the way she simply moved in the piece, Nyong’o can do no wrong.
Janeshia Adams-Ginyard
The peacock feather print full skirt, bandeau and matching scarf = Queen. Thank you Janeshia.
Daniel Kaluuya
The ‘Get Out’ star wore a refreshing white piece with a burgundy velvet blazer to the premiere of the film in which he played a main character, W’Kabi.
BRB, just ordering a white jumpsuit and raspberry velvet blazer to update my wardrobe.
Janelle Monae
#Queen, #Princess, #Slay and even #GetItGal comes to mind with Janelle’s look. The structure of this choice is critical to the actor’s execution. From the asymmetrical Elizabethan sleeves to the gold accented kufi as a crown. More is more, is more, is definitely more.
Angela Bassett
Did you also hear the ‘Lemonade’ album play when you saw Angela Bassett’s outfit shimmy in front of the cameras? The actor appeared as a goddess in a citrus choice with gold and black accessories. Another look we need to replicate in real life.
Donald Glover
Very rarely does someone pull off a clementine infused metallic suit with an embellished pocket and a graphic shirt and look so comfortable. Glover’s bright ensemble is making us rethink all our suits. Do we need a Quality-Street combo?
Danai Gurira
Sometimes you just need to wear a little black dress, realise it’s been done countless times and attach a large pink ruffle and overskirt. We recommend you join the ruffle trend and add a matching lip colour.
Michael B. Jordan
Unlike everyone else, Michael B. Jordan was understated at The Black Panther premiere. However, his floral loafers offset his double breasted suit. This outfit is all about the details.
Chadwick Boseman
We love the cog-like flowers on Boseman’s suit jacket.