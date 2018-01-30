Lupita Nyong'o Led The Celebration Of Bold Colour At The Black Panther Premiere

The actors and attendees at the Black Panther premiere made it their goal to be unmissable on the red carpet.

The vibrant colours, shapes and strength shown through the sartorial choices, felt apt at a time where socially and in Hollywood, things can seem to be unsteady.

Lupita Nyong’o

The Oscar-winning actor stole the limelight with this Pantone’s 2018 colour of the year Versace gown and purse. From her hair, to the neckline of the dress to the way she simply moved in the piece, Nyong’o can do no wrong.