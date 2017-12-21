Lupita Nyong’o has opened up about her upcoming stint in ‘Black Panther’, revealing she thinks the film has taken big strides in terms of its representation of women on screen.
In the forthcoming superhero effort, Lupita stars opposite leading man Chadwick Boseman as the warrior Nakia, a member of the all-female group who serve as protectors of the titular hero.
Opening up to Teen Vogue, Lupita has said that she was impressed with how well director Ryan Coogler portrayed strong female characters in the superhero film, particularly in comparison with other comic book adaptations.
Lupita explained: “Ryan made a point of avoiding the expected female-rival narrative. In this genre, where spandex is involved, oftentimes the women are pitted against each other.
“In our story, there are so many different women holding their own space. Women may be in competition with each other, sure, but that doesn’t necessarily mean there’s an absence of love or respect.”
She continued: “Making this film awakened me. I walked away from this experience feeling extremely supported and I felt challenged.”
Superhero fans were first treated to a glimpse of Chadwick Boseman as Black Panther in last year’s ‘Captain America: Civil War’, while he’s also set to reprise the part in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’, slated for release next year.
‘Black Panther’ - which we’ve already named as one of the entertainment offerings we’re most excited for next year - will hit UK cinemas on 9 February 2018.
Joining Chadwick and Lupita in the all-star cast will be Michael B Jordan and Daniel Kaluuya, best known for his part in ‘Get Out’ earlier this year.