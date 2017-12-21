Lupita Nyong’o has opened up about her upcoming stint in ‘Black Panther’, revealing she thinks the film has taken big strides in terms of its representation of women on screen.

In the forthcoming superhero effort, Lupita stars opposite leading man Chadwick Boseman as the warrior Nakia, a member of the all-female group who serve as protectors of the titular hero.

Opening up to Teen Vogue, Lupita has said that she was impressed with how well director Ryan Coogler portrayed strong female characters in the superhero film, particularly in comparison with other comic book adaptations.