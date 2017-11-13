Photographer An Le Responds To Lupita Nyong'o's Criticism Of His Grazia Cover

An Le, the photographer responsible for cropping out Lupita Nyong’o’s natural hair on the cover of Grazia, has apologised to Nyong’o and “everyone else that I did offend.”

In a statement released to HuffPost UK, Le began by admitting his part in the controversy.

“I’ve had some time to reflect on my part in the incident involving Grazia and Ms. Nyong’o,” he stated.

“I realise now what an incredibly monumental mistake I have made and I would like to take this time to apologise to Ms Nyong’o and everyone else that I did offend.

“Though it was not my intention to hurt anyone, I can see now that altering the image of her hair was an unbelievably damaging and hurtful act.”