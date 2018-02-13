Lupita Nyong'o Celebrates Her Natural 'Kinky' Hair In Allure Cover Shoot

Lupita Nyong’o has appeared on the cover of Allure magazine’s March issue to discuss the importance of women being able to celebrate their natural hair, rather than trying to change it to be “more acceptable” for a prejudiced society.

The Oscar winner “had total freedom” to work with hairstylist Vernon Francis on the shoot to create looks that celebrate her “kinky hair”, according to the publication.

The 34-year-old admitted she had to learn to love her natural look, because of the expectations of those around her when she was growing up. “Now I love my hair. I love it because I’ve also been able to really embrace the stuff it can do,” she said. “It’s like clay in the right hands. Clay can be dirt in the wrong hands, but clay can be art in the right hands.”