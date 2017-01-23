The beauty brand photographed same-sex couples enjoying its new range of bath bombs and bubble bars, posting them on Twitter, Instagram and its website homepage.

Lush is proving that #loveislove with its 2017 Valentine’s Day campaign.

Social media users have gone wild for the adorable pictures, with thousands praising the brand for supporting the LGBT community.

Thank you @LushLtd for including #LGBT in #adverts without depicting us as clichés, but as people #gay #homophobia #Advertising #lush pic.twitter.com/eWNHsx4nJ7

LUSH IS SO CUTE LGBT PRIDE I LOVE @lushcosmetics @LushLtd SO MUCH pic.twitter.com/A3FUA2lO48

YAS LUSH @lushcosmetics more ads that comfortably balance sexual moments with love WITH lgbt pic.twitter.com/jyRK7hOiuG

wow wow wow this makes me so happy 💗 knew your company was pro lgbt, but seeing this ad still shocked me- in a lovely way. @lushcosmetics pic.twitter.com/sfwHKDRF4B

Speaking to The Huffington Post UK a spokesperson for Lush said that the positive reaction from customers “absolutely warms our hearts”.

“At Lush we believe that love transcends gender,” they said.

“We set out to do one thing when creating our Valentine’s Day visuals, we wanted to capture love between two people and we believe that’s what we have done here.”