All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • STYLE
    23/01/2017 11:33 GMT | Updated 23/01/2017 13:23 GMT

    Lush Valentine's Day 2017 Campaign Featuring Same-Sex Couples Shows 'Love Transcends Gender'

    #Loveislove

    Lush is proving that #loveislove with its 2017 Valentine’s Day campaign.

    The beauty brand photographed same-sex couples enjoying its new range of bath bombs and bubble bars, posting them on Twitter, Instagram and its website homepage.

    Lush

    Social media users have gone wild for the adorable pictures, with thousands praising the brand for supporting the LGBT community.

    Speaking to The Huffington Post UK a spokesperson for Lush said that the positive reaction from customers “absolutely warms our hearts”.

    “At Lush we believe that love transcends gender,” they said.

    “We set out to do one thing when creating our Valentine’s Day visuals, we wanted to capture love between two people and we believe that’s what we have done here.”

    Lush

    Check out the whole Lush Valentine’s Day 2017 product range in our gallery below:

    Lush Valentine's Day 2017
    MORE:Beauty lgbtlgbt livinglushValentine's Day

    Conversations