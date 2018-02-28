All Sections
    • The Easter Bunny Has Come To Lush - In The Form Of A Vegan Shampoo Bar

    Egg-cellent and cruelty free 💆🏽

    28/02/2018 13:56 GMT | Updated 3 hours ago

    Chocolate eggs aren’t the only treat we’re looking forward to this Easter, Lush has revealed its vegan Easter range and our interest has been piqued by a bunny-shaped shampoo bar.

    The cheekily-named Wash Behind Your Ears shampoo bar - fun for the family or for when you’re lathering in bubbles and getting through your recent #currentreads - is more than a couple of pretty ears.  

    Lush

    The shampoo bar is made from lemon and carrot oils with cider vinegar, to leave your hair clean and shiny. It’s available to buy now on Lush online or in stores, for £6.50. 

    If you’ve never used a shampoo bar before, you can apply it directly onto your hair and massage it onto your scalp. Only a couple of strokes are needed - a little really does go a long way.

    As well as being vegan this solid shampoo does away with the need for plastic packaging - another eco-friendly win.

    • Lush Cosmetics
      Bunch of carrot bubble bars, £6.50.
    • Lush Cosmetics
      Golden Egg bath melt, £4.95.
    • Lush Cosmetics
      April Showers bath bomb, £3.95.
    • Lush Cosmetics
      Carrot soap, £5.95.
    • Lush Cosmetics
      Cream Egg bubble bar, £3.95.
    • Lush Cosmetics
    • Lush Cosmetics
    • Lush Cosmetics
      Free Rangers blue bath bomb, £6.95.
    • Lush Cosmetics
      Free Rangers purple bath bomb, £6.95.
    • Lush Cosmetics
      Free Rangers orange bath bomb, £6.95.
    • Lush Cosmetics
      Here Comes The Sun naked shower cream, £9.75.
    • Lush Cosmetics
      Poisson D'Avri bubble barl, £5.95.
    • Lush Cosmetics
      Seven Deadly Sins bubble spinner, £4.95.
    • Lush Cosmetics
      Wash Behind Your Ears shampoo bar, £6.50.
    • Lush Cosmetics
      Which Came First? bath bomb, £6.95.
    • Lush Cosmetics
