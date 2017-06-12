All Sections
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    12/06/2017 16:20 BST | Updated 12/06/2017 16:20 BST

    Idris Elba Bringing 'Luther' Back To Screen For Fifth Series, BBC Confirms

    John Luther is coming back.

    ‘Luther’ is on his way back to screen, with Idris Elba confirming that the new series will start filming early next year.

    Four more episodes will be written by Neil Cross, who originally developed the series, because, as he says: “There’s so much we don’t know. So much unfinished business.

    “Now what? It’s a question Idris and I get asked a lot. What happened to John Luther after we last saw him striding unbowed through the streets of his city, his blood red London? It can’t be over, can it?”

    BBC
    Idris Elba will be returning as John Luther, he has confirmed

    And it appears it isn’t. Idris says of the return project: “Neil, the BBC and I have been talking about a further season and I am thrilled that we have been able to bring it all together. I look forward to putting the coat back on.”

    ‘Luther’ has helped make Idris Elba a star on both sides of the Atlantic, with his prizes for the role including both Golden Globe and SAG gongs. His character has weathered all sorts of challenges both personal and professional, including being framed for the murder of his estranged wife by his deranged colleague, and apparently grieving for the loss of his most guilty culprit and probable soulmate Alice, played by Ruth Wilson. 

    News of the new series may come as a surprise to some, who were expecting to hear tale of a film version instead. Previously, Idris Elba said he believed the story would move to the big screen:

    “That’s where the ultimate ‘Luther’ story will unfold, is in the big silver screen — London as a huge backdrop and a very menacing, horrible character to play against.”

    Conversations