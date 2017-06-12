‘Luther’ is on his way back to screen, with Idris Elba confirming that the new series will start filming early next year.

Four more episodes will be written by Neil Cross, who originally developed the series, because, as he says: “There’s so much we don’t know. So much unfinished business.

“Now what? It’s a question Idris and I get asked a lot. What happened to John Luther after we last saw him striding unbowed through the streets of his city, his blood red London? It can’t be over, can it?”