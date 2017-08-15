Lynda Bellingham's Son Pulls No Punches As He Slates Stepfather Michael Pattemore

The late Lynda Bellingham’s son, Michael Peluso, has publicly laid into stepfather Michael Pattemore once again, amid their ongoing battle over the former ‘Loose Women’ panellist’s will.

Last year, Lynda’s sons spoke publicly for the first time about the dispute, revealing they were in the process of changing her will, having accused Pattemore of depriving them of their inheritance and squandering their mother’s money.

In a fresh interview with The Mirror, Michael Peluso brands his stepfather “nothing” and a “pretender”, insisting that he will never impact his bond with his family.

Ken McKay/ITV/REX/Shutterstock Michael Peluso

Alan Davidson/Silverhub/Rex/Shutterstock Lynda Bellingham and Michael Pattemore

Pattemore recently spoke out about the public backlash he’s faced since Lynda’s death, revealing he’s even been spat at in the street, following an interview in which he claimed to have made love to Lynda’s ghost.

Last month, Lynda’s friend and former ‘Loose Women’ colleague Nadia Sawalha blasted this interview, branding his comments “disgusting”.

