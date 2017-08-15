ENTERTAINMENT

Lynda Bellingham's Son Pulls No Punches As He Slates Stepfather Michael Pattemore

'You're just a pretender. Someone to fill the gap. Someone to pass the time with.'

The late Lynda Bellingham’s son, Michael Peluso, has publicly laid into stepfather Michael Pattemore once again, amid their ongoing battle over the former ‘Loose Women’ panellist’s will.

Last year, Lynda’s sons spoke publicly for the first time about the dispute, revealing they were in the process of changing her will, having accused Pattemore of depriving them of their inheritance and squandering their mother’s money.

In a fresh interview with The Mirror, Michael Peluso brands his stepfather “nothing” and a “pretender”, insisting that he will never impact his bond with his family.

Michael Peluso

He explained: Nothing you say or do will ever compare to the love my family had.

“You can’t take that away from us. You never came close. Just a pretender. Someone to fill the gap. Someone to pass the time with.”

Sticking the boot in further, he continued: “You are lonely. We are love and beauty and dignity. You are nothing. Family is blood, family is forever. You are but a whisper in the wind.

“A distant memory. Soon you will be forgotten, but our family bond goes on for an eternity. When all is said and done you won’t be spoken of. No one will remember you.”

Lynda Bellingham and Michael Pattemore

Pattemore recently spoke out about the public backlash he’s faced since Lynda’s death, revealing he’s even been spat at in the street, following an interview in which he claimed to have made love to Lynda’s ghost.

Last month, Lynda’s friend and former ‘Loose Women’ colleague Nadia Sawalha blasted this interview, branding his comments “disgusting”.

