Part of the M1 has been closed after a body was discovered on the motorway.

The road was closed northbound from around 3am on Tuesday between junctions 16 (Northampton) and 18 (Rugby) following the discovery.

Northamptonshire Police said that they expected the carriageway to remain closed for most of the day.

Rui Vieira/PA Archive A body was discovered on the M1 in the early hours of Tuesday

Congestion at nearby junctions was already building up early on Tuesday.

Diversions will be in place while investigations continue.

Motorists have been advised to seek alternative routes.

Highways England is providing suggestions for other possible routes here.

The force is appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to call 101 or 03000111222 if outside of the county.