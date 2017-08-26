Eight people have died after a motorway crash involving two lorries and a minibus on the M1 near Newport Pagnell.
Thames Valley Police said the vehicles were travelling in the same direction when the collision took place.
The six men and two women who died were all travelling in the minibus.
The minibus is believed to have been travelling from the Nottingham area, the force said.
Emergency services were called to the scene at 3.15am on Saturday morning.
Police said one man, one woman and a five-year-old girl are in hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Two men, a 31-year-old man from Worcestershire and a 53-year-old from Stoke-on-Trent, have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. The 31-year-old has also been arrested on one count of driving over the alcohol limit.
The southbound carriageway between J15 and J14 has now reopened.
Chief Inspector Henry Parsons from the Joint Operations Unit for Roads Policing, said: “Emergency services are currently on the scene responding to this collision and road closures are in place. We would ask all motorists to please avoid the area, use alternative routes and await further updates before attempting to travel on this route. We appreciate motorists’ patience while we deal with this serious incident.
“I would appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision and has not yet spoken to officers to please contact us. Anyone who has any information which could assist the investigation should call the 24-hour Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101 quoting URN 214 of 26/8.”