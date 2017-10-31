All Sections
    M1 Lorry Fire Leads To Closures Between Leicester And Lutterworth

    'Seems like fireworks.'

    31/10/2017 14:10 GMT | Updated 8 minutes ago

    Dramatic video has captured a lorry engulfed in flames on the M1 which has caused the motorway to be shut near Leicester.

    Emergency services were alerted to the fire around 12.45pm and pictures of the blaze have been shared across social media where people have reported hearing bangs like “fireworks”.

    The motorway is closed between J21 for Leicester and J20 for Lutterworth and significant delays are being reported. Authorities have issues advice to motorists on alternative routes. 

    It is not known if anyone has been injured and police are yet to comment.  

