Transport information supplier Inrix warned that the worst time to travel will be between 4pm and 6pm, when traffic is predicted to be 28% above typical levels for that period, the Press Association reported.

Easter traffic is expected to peak on Thursday as leisure travellers battle for space on the roads with regular commuters.

Travellers over the Easter period could face long queues on Britain’s roads.

There were long delays on the M6 southbound in Cheshire during the Thursday morning rush hour after an HGV shed two large sections of concrete following a collision with a car, meaning two lanes were closed between junctions 18 and 19.

About 20 million car journeys will be made between Thursday and Monday, Inrix predicted.

Highways England advised drivers to allow extra time for their journeys and suggested they consider alternative routes.

Tourism body Visit England said 6.6 million Britons are planning a trip involving an overnight stay over the weekend, up from six million last year.

Tourism minister Tracey Crouch said: “Staycations are integral to our thriving tourism industry, providing a significant boost to cities, towns, villages and communities across the country.”

Inrix said the worst affected roads during the Easter getaway will be major motorways, with some journeys taking as much as three times longer than normal.

Drivers between junctions 9 and 21 on the M25 should expect delays of up to 90 minutes, extending a typical 40-minute journey to more than two hours.

Motorists heading in both directions on the M6 and southbound on the M5 towards the West Country should also prepare for hold-ups of almost an hour, according to the report.

Easter Sunday is expected to be the quietest day on the roads with 25% fewer vehicles than an average Sunday.