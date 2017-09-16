At least four people have died after a crash involving several vehicles, including a lorry, on the M5 motorway in south Gloucestershire.

Emergency services were called just after 2:30pm on Saturday to junctions 15 and 14 to the crash which has resulted in the motorway being closed and large tailbacks forming.

Avon and Somerset Police said the motorway would be shut “for a considerable amount of time” and asked drivers to avoid the area.

Highways England warned of “long delays” and said there was a six-mile queue northbound between junction 18 for Avonmouth and 16 for Almondsbury.