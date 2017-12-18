All Sections
    M606 Collision: Man Dies In Motorway Crash Following Police Chase In Bradford

    He was pronounced dead at the scene.

    18/12/2017 14:59 GMT
    Anna Gowthorpe - PA Images via Getty Images
    A man has died in Bradford following a motorway police chase 

    A man has died in a motorway crash following a police chase in Bradford. 

    Officers began pursuing a silver Audi A4 at around 2.45am this morning (Monday) after the driver failed to stop in the city’s Heaton district, West Yorkshire Police reported. 

    According to the force, the Audi crashed into a barrier on the M606 - near the M62 junction - a “short time later”.

    The driver, a man in his thirties, was pronounced dead at the scene. His family have been informed. 

    The road remains closed while investigations into the collision are underway. 

    The incident has been reported to the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC).  

    A spokesperson for the commission said: “We have begun an independent investigation into a fatal road traffic incident at around 3 am today (Monday) following a police pursuit in Bradford.

    “The driver of an Audi vehicle died at the scene on the M606 southbound at the junction with the M62.

    “After being notified by West Yorkshire Police, we have deployed investigators to the incident and the police post incident procedures.”

    Conversations