Macklemore To Donate 'Same Love' Proceeds To Helping Marriage Equality In Australia

Macklemore has pledged to donate the proceeds from his song, ‘Same Love’, to help campaigns for marriage equality in Australia.

The track, which tackles issues such as homophobia, LGBT rights and tolerance, was released in 2012, and was inspired by prejudices against gay people within the hip-hop community.

Last week, it was performed at the National Rugby League Grand Final in Australia, at a time when the country is about to have a referendum about the legalisation of same-sex marriage.

As the song’s popularity has continued to grow Down Under, Macklemore has now vowed that any money raised by the song in Australia will be donated to the cause.

He told Nine News Australia : “That is what music has the power to do, it’s not to divide people, but to create an environment where people can start a debate, have a conversation, and bring a message to the forefront.

“I haven’t figured it out yet… but I want to donate my portion of the proceeds from ‘Same Love’ that I get off of that record here in Australia to voting yes [to marriage equality].

“So I need to figure out what that looks like, and how to do that, but that is something that I’m going to do.”

EXCLUSIVE: @macklemore has pledged to donate the Australian earnings of his song ‘Same Love’ to the Yes campaign. #AusPol #9News pic.twitter.com/hrV3svXUOv

‘Same Love’ features Macklemore’s frequent collaborator Ryan Lewis, as well as singer/songwriter Mary Lambert, who later reworked the chorus into her own song celebrating same-sex love, ‘She Keeps My Warm’.

In 2014, the song was performed by Macklemore at the Grammys, during which Queen Latifah presided over a mass wedding of 33 couples, followed by a guest performance from Madonna.

