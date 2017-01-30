Binky Felstead is reported to be expecting a baby girl with her on-off boyfriend Josh ‘JP’ Patterson.

The 26-year-old ‘Made In Chelsea’ star is said to have divulged the baby’s sex during filming for the E4 show on Saturday 28 November.

A source told MailOnline she was spotted telling her friends on the show that she was expecting a girl, in scenes expected to air later this year.

The Huffington Post UK has contacted Felstead’s rep for comment.