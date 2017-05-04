Madeleine McCann’s mother screamed, “the fucking bastards have taken her” in the moments after her daughter vanished, a witness has recalled, following the 10th anniversary of her disappearance.

Kate McCann, The Sun reports, was heard crying out in anguish as her husband Gerry sobbed on a friend’s shoulder after the couple noticed their daughter, then three, was no longer in their holiday apartment in Praia da Luz, Portugal.

Paul and Susan Moyes told the newspaper they were staying in an apartment two floors above the McCanns when Madeleine disappeared on May 3, 2007 in what has become one of the most publicised missing persons case in recent history.

Paul said the McCanns “were in bits” and recalled how Gerry was sobbing while his wife screamed expletives: “There was no doubt about the emotion that night.”