Scotland Yard detectives searching for Madeleine McCann will reportedly ask for more money to continue the investigation into the disappearance of the child more than a decade ago. In March the Home Office confirmed £85,000 was being given to the UK-based Met Police inquiry known as Operation Grange to cover operational costs from April to September. In all, more than £11 million has been spent on the six-year inquiry so far.

Ho New / Reuters Madeleine McCann went missing in 2007

A source told Sky News: “We will be asking for more money because we need to complete the work we are doing. It is complicated and not as straightforward as we had hoped, but it is worth doing.” A Met Police spokesman said: “Funding is in place until the end of September. Any details about future funding will be released when appropriate.” Madeleine was nearly four when she vanished in May 3, 2007 from her family’s holiday apartment in Praia da Luz as her parents dined with friends at a tapas bar nearby. Her parents, Kate and Gerry McCann, of Rothley, Leicestershire, have often spoken of their bitter regret about leaving her and then two-year-old twins Sean and Amelie alone. Their daughter would now be a teenager and the family have never given up the search and remain hopeful she is alive.