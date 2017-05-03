One of the suspects in the decade-old case of missing Madeleine McCann has spoken of the shock he felt when questioned about her disappearance.

Paulo Ribeiro and three other local men in the Portuguese resort of Praia Da Luz were quizzed in 2014 by the Met Police as part of their theory the three-year-old was taken during a bungled burglary.

The trio were made official suspects but were never charged with any offence.