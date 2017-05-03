One of the suspects in the decade-old case of missing Madeleine McCann has spoken of the shock he felt when questioned about her disappearance.
Paulo Ribeiro and three other local men in the Portuguese resort of Praia Da Luz were quizzed in 2014 by the Met Police as part of their theory the three-year-old was taken during a bungled burglary.
The trio were made official suspects but were never charged with any offence.
Ribeiro told the BBC’s Panorama: “I thought it was incredible,
“I knew of nothing when the police arrived at my door with a piece of paper that had a drawing on it, saying it bore a likeness to me and that someone had said I was involved and that I looked like the person who had kidnapped Maddie.
“I don’t know who that person was.”
Ribeiro claims to have been at home on the night in question and to never have been involved in any burglaries.
Portuguese police never agreed with the Met and didn’t consider the men suspects at any point.
A special service will be held on Wednesday for missing people in the Portuguese village where Madeleine disappeared 10 years ago today.
Madeleine was aged three when she vanished from a holiday apartment in Praia da Luz at about 9pm on May 3 in 2007.
The service, expected to last for about 30 minutes, will take place at the Church of Nossa Senhora da Luz at the time that Madeleine went missing, reports the Press Association.
A public gathering is also expected to take place in her home village in Rothley, Leicestershire.
In previous years, villagers have joined members of the McCann family near the local war memorial on May 3 to offer their support to the continued search for her.
Madeleine’s parents, Kate and Gerry McCann, have vowed to do “whatever it takes for as long as it takes” to find their daughter, who would now be nearly 14.
In an interview with the BBC’s Fiona Bruce, Madeleine’s mother said: “My hope for Madeleine being out there is no less than it was almost 10 years ago.”
Speaking ahead of the anniversary, the couple described it as a “horrible marker of time, stolen time”.
Last month, Scotland Yard said its officers are still pursuing “critical” leads to trace Madeleine, with officers receiving information on a daily basis.
Kate McCann said: “We just have to go with the process and follow it through - whatever it takes for as long as it takes. There is still hope that we can find Madeleine.”
Asked how the family would get through the anniversary, she added: “Every day is another day without Madeleine.
“I think we’ll get by as we have any other year really, we’ll be surrounded by family and friends, you know, obviously we’ll be there remembering Madeleine, as we always have.”
Madeleine McCann: 10 Years On airs at 9pm on Wednesday 3 May on BBC One