The Home Office has agreed to give Scotland Yard another £154,000 to extend its search for Madeleine McCann until the end of March, reports have suggested. It follows suggestions earlier this week that the £12 million hunt for the girl could come to an end within days. The Sunday Times’ northern and crime correspondent, David Collins, and Sky News’s crime reporter Martin Brunt both reported that the extra money will allow the search to continue.

The money is on top of £85,000 allocated in April. Brunt reported the money was more than Scotland Yard had anticipated, and that work continues on a theory that “could take some time”. He explained the investigation, which has three or four officers working on it, will be wound up if the latest theory cannot be stood up. “Somebody described it to me as a very small squad at Scotland Yard ‘minding the shop’ while work is done at some distance by other forces that is a continuation of looking for elusive clues,” he said, adding there was “careful detective work going on”. Collins tweeted this afternoon: “Sources say Home Office will grant further £154,000 to Operation Grange - the investigation in Madeleine McCann’s disappearance “The Met’s hunt for Madeleine McCann is set to continue with announcement of further funding, sources say. “Operation Grange will continue until at least March 2018.”

