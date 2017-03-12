Police investigating the disappearance of Madeleine McCann have been granted thousands of pounds to extend the search for a further six months.

The Home Office has granted officers £85,000 to cover “operational costs” to continue with the probe, known as Operation Grange, between April and September this year, the Press Association reported.

Madeleine disappeared from the family’s holiday apartment in Praia da Luz in Portugal in May 2007 aged three.