A woman who fantasised about beheading Katie Hopkins and wanted the leader of Britain First murdered has been convicted of terrorism offences. Madihah Taheer, 22, from Birmingham, bought a large combat knife for her husband to use in a UK attack and urging him to “kill people for me”. She also allowed her debit card to be used to buy a lifelike training dummy so that her husband, Ummariyat Mirza, 21, could practise an attack, prosecutors said.

Handout . / Reuters The dummy presented as evidence during the trial.

Handout . / Reuters A knife presented as evidence in the terrorism trial of Madihah Taheer and Ummariyat Mirza at Woolwich Crown Court

The dummy was found in the couple’s Birmingham home with slash marks on the forehead, across the throat and abdomen. Mirza had been researching potential targets on his mobile phone including a military base in Birmingham. Prosecutors said text messages the pair had sent each other, in which they threatened violence and discussed the situation in Syria, demonstrated that they were inspired by so called Islamic State.

West Midlands Police/PA Wire High profile: A photo issued by West Midlands Police of Madhihah Taheer posing with a gun

Woolwich Crown Court heard that Mirza made Taheer return the first dummy she bought as it was not the model he wanted. He sent her a video so she would know the right one to buy. In messages from September 2015, pre-dating the offence and before they were married, Taheer wrote: “I want u to kill ppl for me. I have a list.” Mirza replied: “The day of [marriage] I’ll kill em all. Give me the list.” The list contained the names of Katie Hopkins and Paul Golding, the leader of far-right group Britain First. “I fantasise about Katie Hopkins’ head,” Taheer told her husband. “She’s the biggest kuthi [bitch] of them all.” Hopkins responded to today’s judgement on Twitter:

So sorry you are going down Madihah. Expect to do a whole lot more of that on the inside. https://t.co/J9jwIIjJTs pic.twitter.com/L9zlvDB3MA — Katie Hopkins (@KTHopkins) October 26, 2017

In October 2015, Mirza said he wanted to stab someone they both knew 27 times. Taheer responded that “sounds so satisfying”. Mirza was arrested in March this year and pleaded guilty to preparing for terrorist acts at a hearing in September. Taheer was convicted on Thursday of the same charge.

PA Ummariyat Mirza admitted the charges against him.