Madonna has shared the first video of her newly-adopted twins singing along to a well-known nursery rhyme.

The 58-year-old, who confirmed she had adopted the two four-year-old girls from Malawi on 8 February, captured them singing ‘Twinkle, Twinkle’ on the sofa while wearing matching striped pyjamas.

In the background, someone played the tune on the piano while they sang.

“A little night music,” Madonna captioned the photo on Sunday 19 February.