Say what you like about Madonna, but one area she always delivers is when it comes to live performances.

Even when confronted with obstacles (or a very stubborn cape), you can always rely on the Queen of Pop to give it her all when it comes to her live routines, and that’s been showcased at an innumerable amount of awards shows throughout her decades-spanning career in music.

We’ve delived into the pop vaults and picked just 12 of our favourites...