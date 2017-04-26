Madonna fans can add an upcoming biopic about the iconic singer to a list of things she’s thrown shade at (right beneath hydrangeas, Pepsi cola and Lady Gaga).

Earlier this week, The Hollywood Reporter claimed that a new film named ‘Blond Ambition’, after her infamous tour of the same name, was in the works, focussing on Madonna’s early days in New York.

According to the entertainment news outlet, the biopic will centre around Madonna as she records her self-titled debut album, which spawned hits including ‘Lucky Star’, ‘Borderline’ and ‘Holiday’, depicting the trials and tribulations she faced during that stage of her life.