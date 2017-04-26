When we first heard that a biopic was being made about the early days of Madonna’s career, one of our first thoughts was who could possibly do justice to the Queen Of Pop.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, ‘Blond Ambition’ is now currently in production, and will tell the story of Madonna’s life in New York, recording her debut album and the obstacles she had to overcome early on in her career in order to become a household name.

Madonna herself has already thrown shade at the upcoming project, claiming that “only she can tell her story”, but we reckon with the right actress in the lead role, she could change her mind.

While the lucky star (SEE WHAT WE DID THERE?) to be cast in the part is yet to be revealed, we’ve picked 12 famous faces we’d like to see in the Madonna biopic...