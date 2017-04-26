When we first heard that a biopic was being made about the early days of Madonna’s career, one of our first thoughts was who could possibly do justice to the Queen Of Pop.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, ‘Blond Ambition’ is now currently in production, and will tell the story of Madonna’s life in New York, recording her debut album and the obstacles she had to overcome early on in her career in order to become a household name.
Madonna herself has already thrown shade at the upcoming project, claiming that “only she can tell her story”, but we reckon with the right actress in the lead role, she could change her mind.
While the lucky star (SEE WHAT WE DID THERE?) to be cast in the part is yet to be revealed, we’ve picked 12 famous faces we’d like to see in the Madonna biopic...
We've already seen AnnaSophia Robb owning the streets of Manhattan in one New York-based origin story, starring as Carrie Bradshaw in the 'Sex And The City' prequel, 'The Carrie Diaries'.
Although the teen drama was ultimately cut short, AnnaSophia was still able to prove herself as an actress, and we think she'd bring the right kind of energy to the young Madonna.
Lili has a new legion of fans thanks to her portrayal of Betty in the runaway Netflix hit 'Riverdale'.
With her new-found public profile, it's not hard to imagine her in rosary beads and rubber bracelets on the streets of New York.
Seeing as a lot of the 'Blond Ambition' role will consist of looking cool and giving a few rough and ready vocal performances, singer-songwriter Sky would be a great shout.
The supermodel would certainly do justice to the iconic '80s looks that helped cement Madonna's place in pop culture history.
True, she's yet to branch out from the modelling world, but given her resemblance to a young Madonna, we could easily imagine 'Blond Ambition' being a great platform for Georgia to make her stamp on the acting world (and we're not just saying that because her British accent would help her master Madonna's unusual Transatlantic garb).
Rita might seem like an outside choice, but hear us out.
For one thing, we already know producer Michael De Luca is a fan, as he put her in two of the 'Fifty Shades' films, even after though first stint wasn't exactly lauded.
Rita also has a long history with Madonna, modelling for her Material Girl fashion line and appearing in a cameo role in the 'Bitch I'm Madonna' music video.
Given Madonna's disdain for the 'Blond Ambition' project, maybe Rita's involvement could help her see the light.
With a few minor credits to her name, young actress Billie Lourd is still waiting on a break-out role to come out from her famous family's shadow (her mother and grandmother are the late Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds, respectively).
Plus, as an NYU graduate, she's spent enough time in Manhattan to bring the right kind of New York attitude to the role of young Madonna.
And if attitude is the criteria for the role, Abigail Breslin is surely qualified.
Her CV is already jam-packed with impressive past roles (she wasn't even a teenager when she was nominated for an Oscar thanks to her performance in Little Miss Sunshine), but she's also able to sing and dance, a must for any would-be Madonna.
But as we've mentioned, she's also not afraid to tell it like it is in interviews and on social media, so we can't imagine playing New York-era Madonna would be too much of a stretch for her.
Miley has never been shy in expressing her admiration for Madonna, with the two even collaborating on a live mash-up of two of their biggest hits in the past.
A triple threat who can sing, act and dance, Miley could probably do 'Blond Ambition' standing on her head, but she's probably now too big a star in her own right for people to see Miley as any other celeb.
At the opposite end of the spectrum to Miley is Paris Jackson, a young woman with a lot of star quality (but then how could she not, with a dad like Michael and an aunt like Janet?) who is just in need of a platform to show the world what she's capable of.
Sound like anyone in the early '80s, do you reckon...?
An obvious choice, but looking at photos of Lourdes out and about, who else could possibly even come close to the levels of cool Madonna exhibited in the 1980s but the young woman who has it in her DNA?
Like Miley, she's never been shy of bowing down before the Queen of Pop, and like Madonna, she's never afraid to speak out about issues she thinks are important.
Swap that ponytail for a blonde crop and her bunny ears for some crucifixes, and we could definitely see Ariana doing a worthy homage to Madonna.
Yeah, we know. Blah blah blah reductive blah blah blah 'Born This Way' blah blah blah two distinct artists in their own right.
But let's be real, she'd do a good job. Gaga knows New York, she knows Madonna and she knows how tough it can be when superstardom is so nearly at your fingertips.