Madonna was left eating her words on Wednesday (26 April), after attempting to throw shade at an upcoming biopic about her life. The Queen of Pop had previously voiced her disdain on social media after the new film was announced, branding the producers of ‘Blond Ambition’ “charlatans” and “fools”, insisting only she was able to tell her own story. She later hit out at the project even further, after managing to get her hands on the script.

In a now-deleted snap on her Instagram page, Madonna highlighted a particular section of the dialogue in which Madonna refers to her birth “in Detroit” and calls herself a “famed high school dropout”, writing “WTF!” next to the text in blue marker. She fumed in the caption: “I was born in Bay City Not Detroit. And i did not drop out of high school in fact I went to University Of Michigan. “Why would Universal Studios want to make a movie about me based on a script that is all lies?? The Writer Elyse Hollander should write for the Tabloids. Anyone who supports this film is supporting lies and exploitation. Lies have no legs!!”

As Madonna fans will know well, she was born in Bay City and did attend high school, in fact most biographies refer to her as being an esteemed student in her high school class. The question is, why did she delete the snap? Well, it’s probably got something to do with the fact someone brought this clip from 1984 to her attention. In which she speaks to Dick Clark about her birth “in Detroit”. And describes herself as a “famed high school dropout”.

