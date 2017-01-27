US President Donald Trump has laid into Madonna, following her impassioned speech at the Women’s March protest last weekend.

While you might have thought the newly-elected Republican leader might have more pressing things to worry about than what a popstar thinks of him, he’s blasted her as “disgusting”, after she claimed to fantasise about “blowing up the White House” as she addressed the crowd.

Speaking to Fox News presenter Sean Hannity about the matter, Trump fumed: “Honestly she’s disgusting. I think she hurt herself very badly. I think she hurt that whole cause.

“I thought her and a couple of others. But I thought she was, in particular, I thought what she said was disgraceful to our country.”