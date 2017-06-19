Madonna has taken a swipe at her exes, including former husband Guy Ritchie, in an Instagram post she uploaded on Father’s Day.

The Queen of Pop caused a stir on Sunday (18 June), when she uploaded a picture of her six children on her social media page, along with the message, “happy Mother’s Day”.

Explaining the unusual update in the photo’s caption, she explained: “And Happy Father’. Day to Me too because lets face it ............,,..,,,,,... Im the Mommy and the Daddy. I don’t care what the papers say.” [sic]

A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on Jun 18, 2017 at 9:34am PDT

The post has led many to believe she’s deliberately taking aim at her film director ex-husband, the father of her eldest son, Rocco Ritchie.

Last year, Madonna and Guy were involved in a lengthy custody battle over the teenager, who claimed he wanted to live with his father and stepmother and attend school in London, rather than with the rest of his siblings and mother in New York.

John Shearer via Getty Images Madonna

Madonna extended her family in February, when she adopted four-year-old twin sisters Stella and Esther from Malawi.

The ‘Hung Up’ singer already has a son and a daughter adopted from the African country, David and Mercy, who are both 11-years-old.

She also has a 20-year-old daughter, Lourdes, whose father is former personal trainer Carlos Leon.

