Madonna has reignited her 28-year feud with Pepsi, in a not-so-subtle Instagram post. As we’re sure you’re well aware by now, Pepsi landed itself in quite a bit of hot water this week, over its latest advertising campaign, which starred Kendall Jenner. The ad - which has since been pulled - saw the ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ star joining a generic protest, before making peace with a police officer by offering him a can of Pepsi.

Madonna, who has her own history with the brand, took a veiled swipe at the controversy with a photo she shared on her Instagram page. The pic showed the pop diva backstage at the 1999 Grammys, dressed in full ‘Nothing Really Matters’ geisha-inspired garb, with particular emphasis on the drink in her hand… a can of Coca-Cola.

For those not in the know, Madonna’s own beef with Pepsi stretches right back to 1989, right before the release of her iconic ‘Like A Prayer’ music video. While still filming the controversial video, Madonna signed a $5 million deal with Pepsi for the song to appear in an ad for the fizzy drinks company, an agreement which would also see them sponsor her then-upcoming ‘Blond Ambition Tour’. However, upon the release of the ‘Like A Prayer’ video - which sees Madonna performing in front of burning crucifixes, having sex with a saint on the altar and referencing stigmata and other religious symbolism - Pepsi pulled the commercial, and cancelled their contract with Madonna (though she was allowed to keep her initial fee). She later made light of the furore at the VMAs that year, when she collected her Viewers’ Choice gong and thanked Pepsi “for causing so much controversy”.