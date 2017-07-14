The singer penned the letter in the early 1990s when she faced a backlash over her explicit Sex book and ‘Erotica’ album.

Venting her frustration at the negative criticism she was receiving at the time, Madge tells the actor that she’s been in a “foul mood lately” and would “rather die” than be “these women”.

She writes: “I have made so many people angry that I’m being punished and basically made to be quiet and sit in a corner, whole other less interesting and exciting people are reaping the benefits of the roads I’ve paved.”

She adds: “Maybe this is what black people felt like when Elvis finally got huge.

“It’s so unequivocally frustrating to read that Whitney Houston has the music career I wish I had and Sharon Stone has the film career I’ll never have.

“Not because I want to be these women because I’d rather die, but they’re so horribly mediocre and they’re always being held up as paragons of virtue and some sort of measuring stick to humiliate me.

“Everything I do is so original and unique and I put so much of myself into it like my book and record and it’s only brought me heartache and pain.

“I don’t think I can play the game to be accepted. I’m too intelligent, I have too much pride.”

The 58-year-old ends the letter by telling the ‘Sex And The City’ actor that her outlook on life was “black black black.”

“I feel like I have no career, no family, nothing permanent or tangible,” she wrote.

“I have to regain my sense of power and my joy for living.”

After details of the letter went public, Sharon Stone, who is now a friend of Madonna, took to her official Facebook page to respond.

“Dear Madonna, First, I think it’s absurd that anyone is publishing your private letters. Therefore; I publish publicly.

“Know that I am your friend. I have wished to be a rock star in some private moments… have felt as mediocre as you described. We know, as only those who have survived so long that owning our own mediocrity is the only way to own our own strengths; to become all that we both have become.

“I love and adore you; won’t be pitted against you by any invasion of our personal journeys. Sharon.”

According to the auction site gottahaverockandroll.com, the letter was obtained from Madonna’s ‘long-time personal friend’ Darlene Lutz.

The two-pager is expected to fetch between $3000-$5000 when it goes up for sale next week.

