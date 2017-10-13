Magic Mushrooms Could 'Reset' The Brain Of People With Depression

The small study by researchers at Imperial College found that when given to patients in whom conventional treatments had failed, the substance was able to have a positive long-lasting effect.

Scientists have discovered that psilocybin - the psychoactive substance found in magic mushrooms - could effectively ‘reset’ the brain activity of people with severe depression .

In fact, some five weeks after having administered the compound the researchers found they still had significantly reduced symptoms.

The researchers believe that psilocybin is able to effectively reset the activity of key brain circuits that are known to play a key role in depression.

In speaking to the patients after their treatment, Dr Robin Carhart-Harris, Head of Psychedelic Research at Imperial, who led the study, said:

“Several of our patients described feeling ‘reset’ after the treatment and often used computer analogies. For example, one said he felt like his brain had been ‘defragged’ like a computer hard drive, and another said he felt ‘rebooted’.

“Psilocybin may be giving these individuals the temporary ‘kick start’ they need to break out of their depressive states and these imaging results do tentatively support a ‘reset’ analogy. Similar brain effects to these have been seen with electroconvulsive therapy.”