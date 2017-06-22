A super tough secondary school in Poole is looking for a “strong disciplinarian” to become its “director of isolations and detentions”.

Magna Academy has been accused of being “ridiculous” since the role was revealed, with one job description suggesting pupils would be given detention for not having a pen in class.

“If you believe in a strong, ‘tough love’ approach to discipline, no excuses and that children should be respectful and obedient at all times then this may be the role for you,” the advert reads.

Blimey: academy trust advertising in @SchoolsWeek for a "Director of Isolations and Detentions".Children should be "obedient at all times". pic.twitter.com/Hfoj2Ln7RP — Warwick Mansell (@warwickmansell) June 19, 2017

“The role is suitable for a strong disciplinarian who believes that a culture of excellent behaviour and respect is crucial to the development of children and central to maximising their life chances.

“The role is not suitable for someone who wants to be every student’s best friend, who may be willing to accept excuses for poor or disrespectful behaviour, potentially damaging the future life chances of children from any type of background, however challenging.”

According to the BBC, another online advert for the role added: “We believe in zero tolerance. We do not make exceptions. When we say we have high standards we mean it.

“If you think it is mean to give a detention when a pupil does not have a pen, Magna isn’t the school for you.

Google Maps Magna Academy in Poole wants someone to dole out 'tough love' to students

“Our pupils walk in silence between lessons with 30cm pencil cases with full equipment, in hand, ready to immediately start working as soon as they enter a classroom, in silence.”

The role, heading up the school’s new correction unit, will pay between £24,964 and £29,323.

“This post has been created to allow all our teaching staff the freedom to teach 100 per cent of the time and to ensure that no learning time is ‘stolen’ from our pupils,” headteacher Richard Tutt told The Times.

“We strive relentlessly to provide them with the very best educational experience in a highly supportive and caring environment.”

But parents, teachers and students alike have voiced their anger at the job.

“Wow, what a ridiculous place,” one man wrote on Twitter.

“Far better schools than yours don’t treat their students worse than criminals. What a joke.”

Another one! Honestly this is just not right. Director of Isolations and Detentions - Magna Academy Poole, Dorset https://t.co/JRbNvORxS4 — Rachel Lofthouse (@DrRLofthouse) June 13, 2017

@MagnaAcademy seeks "strong disciplinarian" for children who walk btwn lessons in silence. . you wouldn't want them chatting or laughing pic.twitter.com/MbUY0WsXJm — CLARE SAMBROOK (@CLARESAMBROOK) June 20, 2017

Think what 24k could do to enhance the curriculum & prevent poor behaviour & disengagement! Treat the cause? — Sally (@Sally2Sci) June 21, 2017

The school has caused similar controversies over discipline in the past.

Last year, it came to light that headteacher planned to make students apologise in assembly if they had disrupted classes, a move that some parents called an “absolute disgrace”.