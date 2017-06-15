Major, Blair, Brown and Cameron Unite In Poignant Tribute To Labour MP Jo Cox

Four ex-Prime Ministers have united to remember Labour MP Jo Cox and ask the public to take part in an event in her honour.

Sir John Major, Tony Blair, Gordon Brown and David Cameron have all recorded their thoughts in a specially commissioned video in support of Jo’s belief that we all have “far more in common than that which divides us”.

The 41-year-old was murdered a year ago outside a library in her Batley and Spen constituency, in an act of right wing extremism that left the nation reeling.

This weekend, thousands of events will take place across the country as part of The Great Get Together, aimed at uniting communities.

Urging people to get involved in the campaign, Sir John highlights British generosity, charity, and tolerance.

He said: “We see that tolerance in the remarkable improvement there has been, with very few exceptions, in race relations since the time I was a boy in Brixton. And also, of course, in the greatly increased tolerance there is of alternative lifestyles. That would have been almost impossible twenty, thirty years ago. Now I think it is relatively normal.”