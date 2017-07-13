A makeup artist has taken her love for long lashes to a new level by having them tattooed on her forearm.

Ourfa Zinali, an L.A-based makeup artist, went to the legendary tattoo studio Bang Bang in New York City to get the beautifully intricate design inked by well-known artist Kevin King.

The studio, which has inked celebrities such as Rihanna, Kylie Jenner and Cara Delevingne, is known for it’s cool artistry.

Taking to Instagram, the studio shared a snap of the delicate design: