A makeup artist has taken her love for long lashes to a new level by having them tattooed on her forearm.
Ourfa Zinali, an L.A-based makeup artist, went to the legendary tattoo studio Bang Bang in New York City to get the beautifully intricate design inked by well-known artist Kevin King.
The studio, which has inked celebrities such as Rihanna, Kylie Jenner and Cara Delevingne, is known for it’s cool artistry.
Taking to Instagram, the studio shared a snap of the delicate design:
And Zinali was super pleased with the finished tatt.
“Taking home a lil’ souvenir from New York. Tattooed by the amazing, Kevin King,” she posted.
And social media users love it:
“This is so nicely done,” one user wrote.
“Love it. So simple but so well done. It’s beautiful,” another one commented.
“I absolutely love this idea,” another posted.