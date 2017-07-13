All Sections
    13/07/2017 10:34 BST

    Makeup Artist Gets An Eyelash Tattoo Inked By Bang Bang's Kevin King, And It's Beautiful

    #Lashes4Life 💁

    A makeup artist has taken her love for long lashes to a new level by having them tattooed on her forearm. 

    Ourfa Zinali, an L.A-based makeup artist, went to the legendary tattoo studio Bang Bang in New York City to get the beautifully intricate design inked by well-known artist Kevin King

    The studio, which has inked celebrities such as RihannaKylie Jenner and Cara Delevingne, is known for it’s cool artistry. 

    Taking to Instagram, the studio shared a snap of the delicate design:

    A post shared by Kevin King (@blvckwork) on

    And Zinali was super pleased with the finished tatt. 

    “Taking home a lil’ souvenir from New York. Tattooed by the amazing, Kevin King,” she posted. 

    A post shared by Ourfa Zinali (@ourfazinali) on

    And social media users love it:

    “This is so nicely done,” one user wrote. 

    “Love it. So simple but so well done. It’s beautiful,” another one commented.

    “I absolutely love this idea,” another posted. 

    Conversations