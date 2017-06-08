Move Over Zoella: This Woman's Feeding Tube Beauty Looks Are Set To Make Her The Next Big Influencer

An aspiring makeup artist, with a permanent feeding tube, creates inspirational beauty looks as she enjoys “feeling gorgeous”.

Emily Jones, 22, only started posting her beauty looks to Instagram this March and she has already amassed a following of over 17,000.

Jones has used a wheelchair since she was 17, due to a rare autoimmune disease called Ehlers-Danlos syndrome (type 3), which causes her joints to dislocate.

At 19, she started to require a feeding tube and in the same year she started to experiment with makeup.

From bold rouge lips and glittery eyeshadows to glowing skin, the aspiring MUA regularly shares her inspirational beauty looks on her Instagram account: @beautybyemilylou_.