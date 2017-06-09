A makeup artist recreated Cara Delevingne’s beauty look from this year’s Met Gala for a young cancer patient and it’s incredible.

Glamsquad Makeup Academy, who are based in Peterlee, County Durham, recreated Delevingne’s striking spray-on metallic hair for Brooklyn, an 8-year-old girl fighting cancer.

Brooklyn’s hair fell out after receiving chemotherapy to treat her second Wilms’ tumour - a type of cancer that affects the kidneys.

Taking to Instagram, the beauty brand shared a photo of Brooklyn looking amazing on Wednesday 7 June.

“This little lady is fighting cancer for the second time and she’s doing it with gusto,” the caption read.

“Well done everyone for raising awareness for this little cracker.

“If you can’t have hair, have diamonds instead!”