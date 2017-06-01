Malaysia Airlines: Bomb Scare Foiled By ‘Heroes’ Who Hog-Tied Passenger

Eyewitnesses have described how passengers restrained a mentally ill man who threatened to detonate a bomb on board a Malaysia Airlines flight on Wednesday. The 25-year-old Sri Lankan man had attempted to enter the cockpit of the flight from Melbourne to Kuala Lumpur before he was tackled and tied up. Manodh Marks had been discharged from a psychiatric hospital earlier that day before buying a ticket on the late-night flight. Police have determined he had no “terrorist” links or associates.

About 10 minutes after Flight 128 took off Marks walked from his economy seat to the cockpit door clutching an electronic device and threatening to blow up the plane. Amid the panic he created, a core of passengers subdued him and hog-tied him with belts. “At that point, he was essentially trussed up,” Victorian Police Chief Commissioner Graham Ashton told reporters. Marks, who is in Australia on a student visa while studying to be a chef, appeared in the Melbourne Magistrates Court on Thursday charged with endangering the safety of an aircraft and making false threats. He faces a potential 10-year prison sentence on each charge.

Listen here to Andy's first hand account of what happened on flight MH128 as told to Tony Moclair. https://t.co/TY77AlhcBa — 3AW Melbourne (@3AW693) May 31, 2017

His lawyer Tess Dunsford told the magistrate Marks suffered from a psychiatric illness and would not apply for bail. He did not enter pleas to the charges. He will appear in court next on 24 August. Scott Lodge said he was one of four passengers who “pounced” on Marks. “All of a sudden, someone has him in a chokehold and got his arm behind his back and the other guy eventually choked him and he passed out,” Lodge said. Ashton described the device Marks carried on the plane as an “amplifier-type instrument.” Passenger Andrew Leoncelli described it as a Boombox portable music player.

Handout . / Reuters Armed police remove Manodh Marks from the aircraft