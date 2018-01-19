Malaysia Airlines Passengers ‘Wept And Prayed’ During Emergency Landing In Australian Outback

A Malaysian Airlines flight from Sydney to Kuala Lumpur was forced to make an emergency landing in remote outback Australia on Thursday after running into “technical difficulties.”

The 200 passengers on board MH122 were told to “brace for impact” after the Airbus A330-300 was diverted to Alice Springs in the Northern Territory after suffering a fault in one engine.

The flight was about four hours into its journey when a “massive vibration” was felt.