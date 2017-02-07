Human trials are set to take place for a “reversible” male contraceptive injection.

The contraceptive, called Vasalgel, works by inserting gel into the tube which sperm travels down, known as the vas deferens. This gel then forms a blockage so sperm cannot pass.

If a man wishes to restore fertility, whether after months or years, the gel is then flushed out of the tube.

The contraceptive has just been trialled on monkeys who were allowed to mate freely for two years. No infants were conceived during this time.

“We were impressed that this alternative worked in every single monkey, even though this was our first time trying it,” said Dr Angela Colagross-Schouten, lead veterinarian on the monkey trials.