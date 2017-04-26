Many may boast on their dating profiles of being “one of a kind”, but for Tinder’s latest member it’s a fact.

Sudan is the last male northern white rhino in the world and has joined the dating app in a bid to save his species from extinction.

A joint campaign between Kenya’s Ol Pejeta Conservancy and Tinder was launched on Tuesday with the hope of raising the £7 million needed to protect the northern white rhino from extinction.

Sudan, who is protected by armed guards 24/7, lives at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy with two female rhinos, Najin and Fatu. The trio have been unable to breed naturally due to a range of issues, including old age.

Conservationists hope Sudan can be bred with one of 17,000 other potential female white rhino suitors using in vitro fertilisation (IVF) in what has been described as the “last option” to save the species.