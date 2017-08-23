'Unfair' Prison Rules 'Punish' Children For Their Father's Behaviour, Claims Barnardo's

Thousands of children are being denied time with their fathers, due to prison rules that tie entitlement to family visits to male inmates’ behaviour, a charity claims. Barnardo’s has written to the Prisons Minister, Sam Gyimah, calling for a change to ‘unfair’ rules, which the charity claims “punish” children whose fathers haven’t demonstrated “positive and motivated behaviour”. The regulations governing the Incentives and Earned Privileges (IEP) Scheme in male prisons, can mean prisoners who don’t “demonstrate motivation” are allowed to see their children for just two hours every four weeks. Floella Benjamin, Barnardo’s vice president who recently raised the issue in the House of Lords, said: “It should be a child’s right to visit their dad in prison, not for a dad to earn the right to see their child. “Children massively struggle with the distress and confusion of having their father taken away. To then stop them spending a few precious hours with their dad simply traumatises them even further.”

YazolinoGirl via Getty Images

A Barnardo’s spokesperson told HuffPost UK they have not yet received a response to their letter calling for the IEP Scheme in male prisons to be brought into line with those currently governing women’s prisons. Guidance regarding visiting rights in women’s prisons states: “Children should not be penalised from visiting or contacting their mother because of the mother’s behaviour.” However, male prisoners are entitled to just two hours a month to see their children under the IEP system. They can earn more than these ‘basic’ visiting rights by demonstrating motivation, seeking qualifications or helping other prisoners or staff. Prisoners on “enhanced” status can get family weekend and holiday visits from their children, but other prisoners’ children have to take time off during a school day.

cglade via Getty Images

Around 200,000 children are affected by parental imprisonment each year in England and Wales, according to figures from the Ministry of Justice. Barnardo’s runs services in the community and in prisons to help maintain contact and support family relationships. The charity was told a year ago that the IEP scheme was under review, but they have heard nothing further. Barnardo’s chief executive Javed Khan, said: “Stopping fathers’

family visiting rights hurts the most vulnerable and innocent ones – their

children. Restricting a child’s right to a family life by further limiting their

relationship with their parent is cruel.”

Andrew Aitchison via Getty Images A prisoner watches his family leave after a visit. HMP/YOI Portland, Dorset.