A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found in a car with a gunshot wound to her neck.

Police said they received several reports that a shot had been fired on Farmers Gate, Newport, Shropshire, at just before 11.15pm on Friday.

When officers arrived they discovered the injured woman, who was in her 50s, in the car. Paramedics attended but she was declared dead at the scene, the Press Association reported.

A 45-year-old man, from Newport, was arrested on farmland near Sutton. He is currently in hospital under police guard.