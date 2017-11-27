Anyone who’s lived in a flat or house share will have experienced at least one cleaning-based disagreement during their time.

Ben Winter is one of these people. But rather than sitting back and agreeing to live in a housemate-induced hovel, he decided to take action... in the form of a pass-agg Spotify playlist called ‘Kitchen’s A Tip’.

Ben used song titles to tell his housemates to clean up after themselves and take the bins out for a change. He also told them, through the power of song, that he couldn’t wait to move out because they were so untidy.