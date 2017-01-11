A man has been rushed to hospital after cutting his own throat while appearing at court in Wales.

Lukasz Robert Pawlowski was standing in the dock at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court, waiting to be sentenced for a sex attack, when the incident happened on Wednesday morning.

The 33-year-old was rushed to a Swansea hospital by air ambulance where he is still being treated.

Barry Batchelor/PA Archive Lukasz Robert Pawlowski was taken to Morriston Hospital by air ambulance after cutting his throat while appearing in court

A Western Telegraph reporter in the court who saw the incident said: “He came into the dock, then asked to go to the toilet.

“He went out, came back, muttered something then started slashing at his throat.

“The court room was then cleared out, and first aid was given by paramedics in the dock.”

The reporter did not see what weapon was used, adding: “I’m not sure if he lost consciousness but he did lose a lot of blood.”

Stephen Crabb, MP for Preseli Pembrokeshire, said following the “disturbing” incident: “No one should be in a position to harm themselves or others in a court room.”

Disturbing news. No one should be in a position to harm themselves or others in a court room. https://t.co/uFMAk2M9jd — Stephen Crabb (@scrabbmp) January 11, 2017

A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson confirmed officers attended the scene at 10.20am where they found Pawlowski “receiving treatment by paramedics”.

“The extent of his injuries are unknown at this time. The court has been closed in order for enquiries to take place.

“Police are not looking to speak to anyone else in connection with this incident at this time.”