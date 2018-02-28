A man has died in hospital after being pulled from the water at Danson Park, in Welling, south east London, Scotland Yard said.

He was rushed to hospital on Wednesday afternoon after a member of the public pulled him from Danson Park Lake, as the country is gripped by freezing temperatures.

He was believed to be in his 60s, police said.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: “Police were called by the London Ambulance Service at approximately 15.55 on Wednesday, 28 February to reports of a man in the water at Danson Park in Bexleyheath.