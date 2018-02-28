A man has died in hospital after being pulled from the water at Danson Park, in Welling, south east London, Scotland Yard said.
He was rushed to hospital on Wednesday afternoon after a member of the public pulled him from Danson Park Lake, as the country is gripped by freezing temperatures.
He was believed to be in his 60s, police said.
A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: “Police were called by the London Ambulance Service at approximately 15.55 on Wednesday, 28 February to reports of a man in the water at Danson Park in Bexleyheath.
“Officers and London’s Air Ambulance attended.
“The man, believed to be aged in his 60s, was recovered from the water and taken to a south London hospital where he died.
“His next of kin are aware. The death is being treated unexplained.”
London Fire Brigade also rushed to the scene but the man was pulled from the water before they arrived.
A spokeswoman for London Fire Brigade said: “We were called at 3.55pm to reports of a person in the water at Danson Park.
“One man slipped into the water and was rescued by a member of the public before the arrival of the brigade and the incident was over for firefighters at 4.20pm.”
A London Ambulance spokeswoman said: “We were called at 3.49pm today to an incident at Danson Park.
“We sent multiple resources to the scene including our Hazardous Area Response Team, ambulance crews, an incident response officer and medics from London’s Air Ambulance.
“A man was taken as a priority to a major trauma centre.”
