A man has been charged with three murders after the bodies of a woman and two children were discovered at John Lennon’s former home.

Sami Salem, 30, was arrested after police were called to a ground-floor flat in Falkner Street, in the Toxteth area of Liverpool, around 7.30pm on Tuesday.

Police said on Wednesday that they believed the incident was “domestic related”.

The property is regularly visited by Beatles fans on tours of the city because the band’s manager, Brian Epstein, had owned a flat there, where Lennon lived with his first wife Cynthia shortly after they married.

Residents in the street were evacuated from their homes at about 7.30pm on Tuesday due to concerns over a gas leak.