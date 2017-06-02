All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • NEWS
    02/06/2017 15:34 BST

    Man Facing Murder Charges After Three Found Dead At John Lennon Flat In Toxteth

    The property is regularly visited by Beatles fans on tours of Liverpool.

    A man has been charged with three murders after the bodies of a woman and two children were discovered at John Lennon’s former home.

    Sami Salem, 30, was arrested after police were called to a ground-floor flat in Falkner Street, in the Toxteth area of Liverpool, around 7.30pm on Tuesday.

    Police said on Wednesday that they believed the incident was “domestic related”.

    The property is regularly visited by Beatles fans on tours of the city because the band’s manager, Brian Epstein, had owned a flat there, where Lennon lived with his first wife Cynthia shortly after they married.

    Residents in the street were evacuated from their homes at about 7.30pm on Tuesday due to concerns over a gas leak.

    PA Wire/PA Images
    A police officer guards the former Liverpool home of John Lennon where three people were found dead on Tuesday; the deaths have led to a man facing murder charges

    Police closed the street and urged people in neighbouring roads to remain indoors and keep windows closed.

    Following his arrest, Salem was taken to hospital, but discharged on Wednesday afternoon.

    Senior prosecutor David Jones said: “Following a review of the evidence, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has authorised Merseyside Police to charge Sami Salem, 30, of Falkner Street, with the murder of all three people.”

    MORE:newscrimemerseyside policeJohn LennonToxteth