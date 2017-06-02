Man Comes Across Wife's 'Fidget Spinner', Turns Out To Be Something Else Entirely (NSFW)

Fidget spinners are the new Pokemon Go, and their popularity is showing no sign of slowing down.
A man recently stumbled across his wife’s ‘fidget spinner’ in her knicker drawer and, funnily enough, it turned out to be something else entirely.
Reddit user Shaman420710 took a photo of the device in the palm of his hand and uploaded it to the site with the caption: “Found my wife’s fidget spinner.”
Yep that’s not a fidget spinner, it’s a sex toy... A ‘3-in-1 vibrating bullet’ to be precise.
It’s not clear whether the man genuinely thought the device was a ‘fidget spinner’ (we’re under the impression he knew perfectly well what it was), however it prompted others to share stories of when their sex toys were confused for something else.
One Reddit user recalled: “This reminds me of the time my boyfriend found my Ben wa balls and thought they were some kind of meditation device.”
Others took the opportunity to make cringe-worthy jokes about the find. “Does she know any cool tricks?” one wrote.
“So, does it relieve her stress?” another added.
One thing’s for sure, we’ll never look at fidget spinners in the same way again.